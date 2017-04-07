Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan positively assessed the US missile strike at the Syrian airbase, and did not consider it sufficient.

The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.

According to the Syrian official news agency SANA, nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages in the southeastern countryside of Homs province.