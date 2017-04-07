Beijing calls for political settlement of crisis in Syria

The Chinese side took into account the development of the current situation in Syria and recognized that there was an urgent need for a political settlement to resolve the Syria issue, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Hua Chunying stated that China's position over chemical weapons remained unchanged: China was against its use under any circumstances

According to her, the Chinese side condemned this week's deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria and says it supports an independent investigation under the United Nations.

To note, The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.

Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.

According to the Syrian official news agency SANA, nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages in the southeastern Homs province.