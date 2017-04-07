Armenia PM demands specifics in state company administration

YEREVAN. - Specific programs are needed for the further management of state enterprises.
Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said the aforementioned Friday at the consultation with the participation of the Chairman of State Property Management Department of Armenia, Arman Sahakyan, the press-service of the Armenian Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The Department analyzed the work of state enterprises for 2013-2015. In 2015, 194 analyzed companies showed only 1.2% profitability on average. Their total assets and consolidated profit constituted 752.2 billion AMD (nearly $1,54 billion) and 8.9 billion AMD respectively.
The Premier noted that companies receiving state order usually get the highest profitability. “The simple truth is that there is income where we interfere, and there is no such if we don’t. It is necessary to raise the profitability level. Hopeless managers should be dismissed, while those who present normal programs, should be re-appointed with advance. The ministers should present specific proposals regarding all the state companies of their spheres. We should understand which of these 197 companies we privatize, and who we give time to,” the Premier said.
The privatization program for 2017-2020, according to which 41 companies are planned to be subjected to privatization, was discussed as well.