News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report
17:49, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia is ranked 84th out of 136 countries in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report issued by World Economic Forum with a score of 3.5.

The last report was published 2015 when Armenia was ranked 89th among 141 countries with a score of 3.4.

As to the neighboring countries, Georgia is placed 70, Azerbaijan is 71st, Turkey is 44th and Iran is 93rd.

 The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index measures “the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the travel and tourism sector, which in turn, contributes to the development and competitiveness of a country”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival
The open-air event will be held on May 7, in Tsaghkadzor town…
 Prime Minister of Georgia goes on first visa-free European trip
The Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili goes on first visa-free European trip…
 PM: Armenia promo videos need to be disseminated on Internet, in media
They shall be broadcast in the countries which Armenia considers to be promising tourism markets…
 State Tourism Committee: Over 190,000 Iranian tourists visit Armenia in 2016
In 2016, Armenia registered tourism growth, 31% of which is the share of Iranian tourists…
Official: Iranian tourists are very interested in Armenia’s cultural heritage
There is no place worth seeing in the country that they do not visit…
 GDCA: Large passenger flow to Armenia is expected during Nowruz holidays
During this period, Iranian airlines will carry out an average of 22 flights per week, informed the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news