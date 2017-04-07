Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report

Armenia is ranked 84th out of 136 countries in the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report issued by World Economic Forum with a score of 3.5.

The last report was published 2015 when Armenia was ranked 89th among 141 countries with a score of 3.4.

As to the neighboring countries, Georgia is placed 70, Azerbaijan is 71st, Turkey is 44th and Iran is 93rd.

The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index measures “the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the travel and tourism sector, which in turn, contributes to the development and competitiveness of a country”.