Turkey state-appointed trustee takes back wheelchairs given to disabled persons in Van

After the arrest of the former mayor of Van, Turkey, the state-appointed trustee of the city is collecting the wheelchairs which the former mayor had allocated to persons with disabilities,

Abdülmecit Külter, who lives in Van and who has lost both legs, noted that he was visited by the city hall representatives several days ago, and they had taken away the wheelchair he had received from the former mayor, according to BirGün newspaper of Turkey.

He stressed that the persons taking away his wheelchair explained, however, that they were just carrying out the respective instruction by the state-appointed trustee.