Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused

Armenia's opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc made three proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, which she refused, spokesperson for Yelk, Tigran Avinyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“We proposed Zaruhi Postanjyan to head the Yelk alliance electoral list in Yerevan Council elections, but she refused. The second proposal related to forming an alliance between Yelk and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party [headed by her] and head the electoral list, which she also refused to do. We also proposed to form Yelk-Yerkir Tsirani alliance headed by Nikol Pashinyan, but Zaruhi Postanjyan [once again] refused. That is, we were open to cooperate with her in three formats, but she refused those proposals,” he said.

Earlier, it was decided that Nikol Pashiunyan will be the Yerevan mayoral candidate from Yelk alliance

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.

The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.