News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused
18:17, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia's opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc made three proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, which she refused, spokesperson for Yelk, Tigran Avinyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

 “We proposed Zaruhi Postanjyan to head the Yelk alliance electoral list in Yerevan Council elections, but she refused. The second proposal related to forming an alliance between Yelk and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party [headed by her] and head the electoral list, which she also refused to do. We also proposed to form Yelk-Yerkir Tsirani alliance headed by Nikol Pashinyan, but Zaruhi Postanjyan [once again] refused. That is, we were open to cooperate with her in three formats, but she refused those proposals,” he said.

Earlier, it was decided that Nikol Pashiunyan will be the Yerevan mayoral candidate from Yelk alliance

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.

The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PAP still undecided on running in Yerevan Council election
Its deputy chairman said, however, that they had no predicament regarding a mayoral candidate…
 Nikol Pashinyan is Yerevan mayoral candidate of opposition Yelk Bloc
The MP will head this political force’s list for the upcoming city council election…
 Zaruhi Postanjyan to be Yelk Bloc candidate in Yerevan mayoral election?
The matter of collaboration with this opposition MP is being discussed…
 Armenia ruling party nominates incumbent mayor as candidate in Yerevan city council election
“In the recent years, very serious changes took place in Yerevan and the RPA will continue those reforms under the leadership of the mayor,” Sharmazanov said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news