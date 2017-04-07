Truck that plows into crowd in Stockholm has been hijacked

The truck that plowed into a crowd of people in central Stockholm was hijacked, announced the car owner, Spendrups, reports Aftonbladet. "It's one of our distribution vehicles which runs deliveries. During a delivery to the restaurant Caliente someone jumped into the driver's cabin and drove off with the car, while the driver unloads," says of the representative of Spendrups.
The driver was not injured. Currently, he is interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, police confirmed that two people were killed in the incident.