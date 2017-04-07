News
Medvedev: It's large market, where we can ‘whistle’
19:59, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia has been successfully developing relations with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. This was announced by the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, reports RIA Novosti.

"It is a large market where we can ‘whistle’. To some extent, their food and products are entering our market. Thus, we will, of course, develop our common market. We work with you to make your agriculture more competitive overseas and at the domestic market, " said Medvedev at the board meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Prime Minister added that Russia will maintain a ban on food and does not plan to cancel it.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
