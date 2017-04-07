Preliminary investigation into Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan’s case ends

YEREVAN. - The preliminary investigation into Sansa Tsrer armed group member Aram Manukyan’s case has ended, his attorney, Harutyun Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Friday.
According to him, the case materials have not yet been provided to the parties.
Baghdasaryan also noted that Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (willful destruction or spoilage of property) has been added to the charges brought against Manukyan.
“He takes easy the charges brought against him. He says he doesn’t admit the guilt and thus it doesn’t matter whether the charges are added or not,” he said.
Aram Manukyan is charged under Article 218 (3)(1) (hostage taking) and Article 235(3) (illegal arm trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.