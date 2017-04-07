News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Preliminary investigation into Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan’s case ends
19:40, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. - The preliminary investigation into Sansa Tsrer armed group member Aram Manukyan’s case has ended, his attorney, Harutyun Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Friday.

According to him, the case materials have not yet been provided to the parties.

Baghdasaryan also noted that Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (willful destruction or spoilage of property) has been added to the charges brought against Manukyan.

“He takes easy the charges brought against him. He says he doesn’t admit the guilt and thus it doesn’t matter whether the charges are added or not,” he said.

Aram Manukyan is charged under Article 218 (3)(1) (hostage taking) and Article 235(3) (illegal arm trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Armenia. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Another article added to charges brought against Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan
Aram Manukyan is charged under Article 218 (3)(1) (hostage taking) and Article 235(3) (illegal arm trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Armenia...
 Numerous people attend “Food Provider’s” funeral (PHOTOS)
The last farewell to Artur Sargsyan was bid in Yerevan…
 Candlelight vigil in “Food Provider’s” memory held in Yerevan
Former Foreign Minister of Armenia, Vartan Oskanian, who comes the third in the candidate list of Ohanian-Raffi-Oskanian bloc, also attended the candlelight vigil...
 Yerevan residents march toward “Food Provider’s” wake (PHOTOS)
Artur Sargsyan will be interred on Wednesday…
 March in “Food Provider’s” memory ends in Yerevan’s Liberty Square (PHOTOS)
The activists blocked the traffic and staged a sit-in...
 March in “Food Provider’s”memory kicks off in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Artur Sargsyan, a.k.a. the Food Provider, died on March 16 at “Armenia” Medical Center, in capital city Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news