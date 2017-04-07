Medvedev about US attack on Syria: There should be ethical boundaries

The Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev commented on his Facebook page about the US attack on Syria's base, saying that there should be ethical boundaries.
"No one overestimates the values of pre-election promises, but there should be ethical boundaries. It is followed by the absolute lack of confidence, which is very sad taken into consideration our broken relationships. And, of course, it is good for the terrorists, "he wrote.
On April 7, the US attacked Shayrat air base in Syria, under the pretext of an alleged chemical attack in Idlib. Washington claims, that it is the Syrian President Bashar Assad who is responsible for the incident.
As earlier reported, Damascus denied its involvement in the chemical attack. The US assessed the actions of Damascus as "an act of aggression", saying that acting in that way, Washington's would have become an ally of the IS. As
SANA agency reported, there were killed 6 people in the rocket attack. It is believed that there were killed about 9 civilians, including 4 children as well.