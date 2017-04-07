Armenia and Uzbekistan FMs discuss collaboration

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is on a working visit to Tashkent, met with his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Friday.
The ministers discussed steps aimed at the development of bilateral collaboration, stressing that all the preconditions and great potential existing for this can be realized by joint efforts.
Apart from this, Nalbandian and Kamilov instructed the relevant subdivisions of their respective MFAs to draw up proposals aimed at fostering the cooperation in different spheres.