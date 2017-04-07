Armenia’s Congress-PPA bloc to challenge legitimacy of parliamentary election results

YEREVAN. - Armenia’s Congress-PPA [i.e. People’s Party of Armenia] bloc made a statement for the first time after the parliamentary elections held in the country on April 2.

In the statement, the bloc noted that it will appeal the legitimacy of the parliamentary election results. According to it, the parliamentary election was held in violation of massive and coordinated violations organized by the authorities, including appointment of election day in violation of the Constitution, massive bribe offering, unlawful gathering of the citizens’passports and ID cards, the law enforcement authorities’ failure to act, intimidation of voters, violation of secret ballot, various reported cases of repeated voting, as well as cases of violence against journalists, proxies and observers, etc.

The Central Electoral Committee (CEC) of Armenia has published the preliminary results of the parliamentary election, according to which the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) won 49.12 percent of votes, Tsarukyan bloc—27.32 percent, Yelk bloc—7.77 percent and ARF Dashnaktsutyun bloc—6.57 percent: The RPA will accordingly receive 58, Tsarukyan bloc—31, Yelk—9, and ARF—7 mandates. The rest of the forces taking part in the election (Free Democrats, Armenian Revival, ORO bloc, Congress-PPA bloc, Communist Party) have not overcome the minimal threshold.

According to the preliminary data, 1,577,322 out of 2,588,590 citizens having a right to vote took part in the election.