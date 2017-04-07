Italian MP figuring in corruption scandal has links with Aliyev

Investigators of the upcoming corruption trial on the case of the PACE member Luka Volonte announced, that they had revealed payments in the amount of 2.39 million euros made by means of British and offshore companies. This was stated in the investigation of Khadizha Ismailova, published on The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s webpage (OCCRP).
Most part of the financing fells on the part of the British Hilux Services LLP and the account of Baktelekom company at Estonian bank, which is registered in Azerbaijan. According to prosecutors, the payments were made as a reward to Volonte to mitigate the criticism of PACE over the Azerbaijan's policy in connection with human rights.
The indictment states, that up to 1 billion euros was transferred to the account of the British company from 2013 to 2014. As it is claimed, the deal of Azerbaijan with Volonte goes back to 2011. At that time, Azerbaijan refused to grant a visa to the Bundestag MP Christoph Strasen, who was assigned to compile a report about political prisoners in Azerbaijan. Instead, Volonte visited Azerbaijan by the invitation of his colleague MP Elkhan Suleymanov the same year.
It turned out, that Baktelekom MMC had links with the Azerbaijani businessman Rasim Asadov, whereas the documents of OCCRP show that Asadov is a colleague of Jalal Pashayev. The latest, is the cousin of the first Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.