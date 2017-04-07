News
Swedish king expresses his condolences to people affected in Stockholm terrorist attack
20:59, 07.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


The King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf expressed his condolences to the families of the recent terrorist attack’s victims, RIA Novosti reported. "It is with dismay the royal family and I have been informed of the attack in Stockholm this afternoon. The background and full extent of the incident is not yet known. We are closely following the developments but our thoughts are already now with the victims and their families", said the king.

As the Swedish radio reports, referring to witnesses, the truck plowed into the crowd in Stockholm at a high speed and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The Swedish Spendrups announced, that the truck had been hijacked.

The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro. According to Sweden's prime minister all the circumstances indicate that it was a terrorist act.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
