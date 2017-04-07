News
Police release photo of man suspected of terrorist attack in Stockholm
21:24, 07.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Police of Stockholm released a photo of the man suspected in the terrorist attack in downtown, reports SVT. At the same time, the police announced, that they still don’t know, whether the attack was over, or there was more to expect. The police had earlier denied reports about the arrest of the suspect.

As reported earlier, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street, killing 3 and injuring 8 people. The truck stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window.

