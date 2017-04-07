News
Sharmazanov: It is Congress-PPA bloc’s right to challenge election results
20:16, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Armenia’s Congress-PPA [i.e. People’s Party of Armenia] bloc has its own opinion and a right to challenge the election results.

Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, referring to the statement disseminated by the Congress-PPA bloc on challenging the legitimacy of election results.

“The Armenian President summed up the electoral process and already expressed his official opinion, which has remained unaltered. I can give no legal assessment to the decision of Congress-PPA bloc. As to the political assessment, we have already given it: there have been no serious violations during this election. The newly introduced mechanism justified itself. Apparently, there were certain violations, which didn’t influence the election results, which are acceptable for international observers, Tsarukyan bloc, which made it to the parliament, Yelk (Way Out) bloc and ARF Dashnaktsutyun party, but if our honorable partners are of a different opinion, that is their constitutional right,” he said.

Earlier, Congress-PPA bloc issued a statement on challenging the legitimacy of parliamentary election results. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
