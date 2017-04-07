EU to commit EUR 40-50 mln to Armenia in 2017

The European Union is going to commit 40-45 million euro to Armenia in 2017, Mr Hoa Binh Adjemian, head of the cooperation section with the EU Delegation to Armenia, told journalists Friday.
The EU makes 40-50 million euro available to Armenia every year. This has brought the total support to around 500 million euro in the last 10 years, he said.
The assistance is split between unclassified budget support and specific projects.
“What makes us different from other donors is that we give grants, not loans. Others want their money back, while what we give is non-refundable. Our goal is to support the Government of Armenia to address the needs of its society,” Adjemian noted.