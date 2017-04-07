News
Armenian President condoles with Swedish PM
20:46, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday conveyed a letter of condolence to Swedish PM Stefan Löfven in connection with the terrorist attack in Stockholm, which claimed the lives of innocent people.

“At this difficult moment for Sweden, I extend my sincere condolences and support to you and friendly Swedish people, wishing strength of spirit to the victims’ relatives, and a speedy recovery to the injured,” the message reads.

In this context, the Armenian President reconfirmed Armenia’s solidarity with the struggle against international terrorism, whose target various innocent people become. 

