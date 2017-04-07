News
Russia: US calls about political settlement of Syrian crises are hypocritical
22:00, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US recent attacks on the Syrian military air base pinpoint that the US calls about political settlement of the Syrian crises are hypocritical, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, reports RIA Novosti.

" Today's calls to promote the process of political settlement are hypocritical. After the military strikes, unfortunately, "said Safronkov at the UN Security Council session.

"There have been recently sensible positive changes registered in this sphere. What goals did you pursue when you undermined this progress, which, by the way, wasn’t achieved by you?" he said referring to the comments by his Western colleagues.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
