US claims, that memorandum of preventing incidents in Syria with Russia remains in effect

The agreement, reached with Russia on preventing incidents in the sky of Syria remains in effect, said American officials, reports Reuters.
They claim, that the US militaries contacted their Russian counterparts after the attack on the Syrian air base. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova reported that Russian diplomats had contacted with the American side.
"We talked to the American side. Such contacts are in fact carried out on a regular basis and at different levels. But today, of course, we focused on those certain statements and the public response you had heard," she said, reports ITAR-TASS.