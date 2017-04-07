Armenia Defense Minister and UN Population Fund sign cooperation plan for 2017

YEREVAN. - A round-table discussion dedicated to the protection of women's rights in the armed forces and provision of equal opportunities took place in the administrative complex of the Armenian Defense Ministry Friday.

The discussion was attended by women servicemen of the Armenian Defense Army, Armed Forces, General Staff of Armed Forces, female students of the Armenian Defense Ministry military and educational institutions, women freedom fighters, etc.

During the discussion, the work implemented by the Human Rights and Integrity Building Center of the Armenian Defense Ministry in the direction of human rights protection and provision of equal opportunities in the armed forces were presented. According to Head of the center, deputy lieutenant colonel Alik Avetisyan, lots of issues have to be solved parallel with the enormous work carried out.

Within the framework of the discussion, the 2017 Cooperation Plan between the Armenian Defense Ministry and UN Population Fund was signed.

It is already three years the Human Rights and Integrity Building Center and UN Population Fund have been cooperating. ''The cooperation first of all supposes observation of the principle of equal rights so that women can carry out fully-fledged service without facing artificial obstacles in terms of promotion,'' Avetisyan said, adding that courses on the defense of women's rights are planned to be held also at peacekeeping subunits of the Armenian Armed Forces and for military police representatives.