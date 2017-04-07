News
Stockholm police arrest suspect of terrorist attack
23:35, 07.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Stockholm police inform that they have arrested one person suspected of the terrorist attack in Stockholm,   reports the Swedish television SVT. "There were killed four people and 12 injured, one person who is suspected of having links with the crime is arrested ," said police spokesman Lars Vilstrom.

As reported earlier, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.

Police arrest suspect who crashes into crowd of Stockholm in truck
The police arrested the suspect who crashed into the crowd of Stockholm in a truck…
 Sweden's prime minister calls emergency session
The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has called an emergency session in connection with the terrorist attack in Stockholm…
 Police release photo of man suspected of terrorist attack in Stockholm
Police of Stockholm released a photo of the man suspected in the terrorist attack in downtown…
 Stockholm police denies reports about arrests of suspect
Police of Stockholm denied earlier reports about the arrest of the suspect who drove into the crowd of people in downtown…
Swedish king expresses his condolences to people affected in Stockholm terrorist attack
The King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf expressed his condolences to the families of the recent terrorist attack’s victims…
 Armenian President condoles with Swedish PM
“At this difficult moment for Sweden, I extend my sincere condolences and support to you and friendly Swedish people..."
