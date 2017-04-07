Stockholm police arrest suspect of terrorist attack

Stockholm police inform that they have arrested one person suspected of the terrorist attack in Stockholm, reports the Swedish television SVT. "There were killed four people and 12 injured, one person who is suspected of having links with the crime is arrested ," said police spokesman Lars Vilstrom.
As reported earlier, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.