US Embassy urges Americans in Russia to be more vigilant

The US Embassy in Moscow urged citizens of the United States who are in Russia, to exercise the highest levels of vigilance and situational awareness against the backdrop of the U.S. missile strike on Syria
“U.S. Embassy Moscow reminds all U.S. citizens that the current political climate in Russia requires them to exercise the highest levels of vigilance and situational awareness. Given recent events, the possibility for large-scale demonstrations, personal harassment, and increased anti-U.S. sentiment is elevated. U.S. citizens are reminded that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” the U.S. Embassy noted in the statement.
In this regard, the American diplomatic mission recommends a number of measures aimed at enhancing the personal security of Americans in Russia: maintain high levels of situational awareness at all times; keep a low profile as much as possible, and be vigilant when walking in public or utilizing public transportation; carry proper identification at all times; carry a means of communication at all time