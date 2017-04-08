Norway police to bear arms amid terrorism in Sweden

Norwegian police will temporarily bear arms in the country’s major cities and at Oslo Airport, the main international airport serving Oslo, the capital of and most populous city in Norway.
This decision was made due to Friday’s terrorist act in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden, informed the Norwegian police, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
In addition, police security will be beefed up in crowded places throughout Norway.
Amid what occurred in Sweden, the Norwegian security services are reassessing the level of terrorist threat in the country.
As a rule, Norwegian police do not carry weapons under normal conditions, and there are weapons solely in their patrol cars.