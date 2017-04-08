2 arrested after Stockholm attack

Ivanka Trump: Proud of my father after US missile strike on Syria

Newspaper: Analyst – “Symbolic” strikes will not affect Armenia

US Embassy urges Americans in Russia to be more vigilant

Global oil prices are up

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan made use of mortar at night

Norway police to bear arms amid terrorism in Sweden

Washington: Trump is not going to telegraph his next move regarding Syria

Stockholm police arrest suspect of terrorist attack

Italian MP figuring in corruption scandal has links with Aliyev

AFP: New temple in Armenia is beacon of hope for Yazidis

Police arrest suspect who crashes into crowd of Stockholm in truck

CNN: Pentagon alerts Russia before attacking Syrian base

US claims, that memorandum of preventing incidents in Syria with Russia remains in effect

Armenia Defense Minister and UN Population Fund sign cooperation plan for 2017

Russia: US calls about political settlement of Syrian crises are hypocritical

Concert dedicated to Gregory of Narek held in Riga Cathedral

Russian Foreign Ministry has contacted US side after US attack on military base in Syria

Sweden's prime minister calls emergency session

Police release photo of man suspected of terrorist attack in Stockholm

Stockholm police denies reports about arrests of suspect

Swedish king expresses his condolences to people affected in Stockholm terrorist attack

EU to help start e-health system in Armenia in 3 years

Armenian President condoles with Swedish PM

All metro stations of Stockholm are closed

EU to commit EUR 40-50 mln to Armenia in 2017

Armenia’s First Lady makes present for various mothers on Motherhood Day (PHOTOS)

Medvedev: Attack on Syria proves that Trump lacks autonomy

Medvedev about US attack on Syria: There should be ethical boundaries

Sharmazanov: It is Congress-PPA bloc’s right to challenge election results

Armenia strongly condemns Stockholm attack

Medvedev: It's large market, where we can ‘whistle’

Police: Two are dead after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm

Truck that plows into crowd in Stockholm has been hijacked

Preliminary investigation into Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan’s case ends

Media: Truck plows into crowd in Stockholm, killing 3

Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)

Armenia’s Congress-PPA bloc to challenge legitimacy of parliamentary election results

Stockholm police: 3 dead in a truck crash

Truck crashes into crowd of people in central Stockholm

Armenia and Uzbekistan FMs discuss collaboration

Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue

Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused

Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient

9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria

Beijing calls for political settlement of crisis in Syria

Russia analyst: US did everything so that terrorists launch attack on Assad’s military positions

Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report

German expert: American establishment began “sawing the chair” on which Trump is seated

Armenia PM demands specifics in state company administration

British Film Festival in Armenia results are summed up

Tusk: EU to work with US on Syria

Kremlin: Putin and Trump will not discuss Syria

PAP still undecided on running in Yerevan Council election

Nikol Pashinyan is Yerevan mayoral candidate of opposition Yelk Bloc

Female passengers arriving in Yerevan international airport from abroad get presents (PHOTOS)

Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival

Iran strongly condemns US missile attack on Syria

2 Armenia citizens’ murder suspect detained in Moscow Oblast

Lavrov: No Russians among Syrian attack victims

UK fully supports US air strike on Syria

Berlin and Paris: Assad bears responsibility for US strike

EU budgetary support programs to Armenia are discussed in Yerevan

6 people killed after US missile strike on Syrian airbase

Global oil prices are up amid US missile strike on Syria

Zaruhi Postanjyan to be Yelk Bloc candidate in Yerevan mayoral election?

English football fan eats horse manure to win bet (PHOTOS)

Russia demands to call urgent US Security Council meeting over US strikes on Syria

UN Secretary General proposes to reform peacekeeping activities

CIS FMs to meet in Uzbekistan

US congressman: Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide

Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan hold talk

Armenia President: Strong, traditional family is pledge of our nation’s incessant existence

Exclusive footage from Jesus's newly restored tomb

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

France presidential candidate is flour-bombed

US launches missile strike against Syria

Armenia appears among countries, where it is possible to live well for under $1,000 a month

Former US Ambassador to speak at Armenian Genocide commemoration event

Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months

IS bombers hit military helicopter in Mosul

Philippine government and rebels agree over temporary ceasefire

Ankara banns 100 citizens of Netherlands who have Turkish origin to leave Turkey

There will be more Muslims born by 2035 than Christians

Man wishing to torch himself in Yerevan gives up the idea

Armenia ruling party nominates incumbent mayor as candidate in Yerevan city council election

Rating of Fillon goes up, after his threats to ‘take revenge on enemies'

Schwarzenegger criticizes Trump for cutting funds

Armenia parliament speaker’s son does not yet know whether he will become an MP

Armenia PM conveys message to his Chinese counterpart

Putin has telephone conversation with Netanyahu

Citizen threatens to torch himself, demands to call Yerevan Mayor

ECHR acknowledges violations by Azerbaijani authorities

NATO office closed in Tashkent

Economist: There is no political force that can withdraw Armenia from EAEU

Case conference team set up to discuss Sansa Tsrer member’s treatment

Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline

6 persons charged with attempts of repeated voting in Armenia parliamentary election

Armenia President congratulates China counterpart