Newspaper: Analyst – “Symbolic” strikes will not affect Armenia

YEREVAN. – CIMERA center (Geneva, Switzerland) representative, international and eastern studies specialist Vigen Cheteryan spoke to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia.
In his conviction, the US missile strikes on the Syrian government troops were symbolic, and they will not be continued.
“In my view, Armenia’s unresolved conflict with Azerbaijan [over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)], complicated relations with Turkey, [and] alliance with the Russia are completely another topic in international relations, [and] which are not a part of the military or political balance of the Middle East.
“And the concerns that Armenia may become involved in developments in the Middle East are irrelevant. This operation [the US missile strike] should not be taken out of its context. Second, I don’t believe that a huge strain will be created so it will impact Armenia,” said Cheteryan.