Newspaper: European direction no longer Armenia’s priority

YEREVAN. – Solely ten of the current twelve standing committees will remain in the new National Assembly of Armenia, reported Zhamanak (Time) Newspaper.
Accordingly, the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Environment will join the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration and Local Self-Government, and the Standing Committee on European Integration will join the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and become Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Integration Processes.
“Thus, Armenia is for the first time sending a clear signal that the European direction is no longer a priority for our country,” wrote Zhamanak.