Donald Trump accepts invitation to visit China

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China, BBC reported quoting the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Last year Trump said that China had "raped the U.S." and vowed to brand the superpower a currency manipulator. But the meeting appeared to be diplomatic, with both leaders agreeing to a new format for U.S.-China talks.
The U.S. Secretary of State stated that the visit would be held in 2017 but gave no other details.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters that Trump and Xi agreed to a 100-day plan to discuss trade talks directed at boosting US exports and reducing Washington's trade deficit with China.
"Given the range of issues and the magnitude, that may be ambitious, but it's a very big sea change in the pace of discussion," Ross said.