2 arrested after Stockholm attack

Police in Sweden have arrested two men after a lorry crashed into a Stockholm department store on Friday, killing at least four people, BBC reported.
The first man to be arrested is being held on suspicion of committing a terrorist crime by murder.
He was detained on Friday evening, after police released an image of a person of interest, with a second arrest reportedly made later.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has called it a terrorist attack.
At least four people were killed and ten more were injured as a result of the attack
As reported earlier, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.