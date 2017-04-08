News
2 arrested after Stockholm attack
10:57, 08.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Police in Sweden have arrested two men after a lorry crashed into a Stockholm department store on Friday, killing at least four people, BBC reported.

The first man to be arrested is being held on suspicion of committing a terrorist crime by murder.

He was detained on Friday evening, after police released an image of a person of interest, with a second arrest reportedly made later.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has called it a terrorist attack.

At least four people were killed and ten more were injured as a result of the attack

As reported earlier, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
