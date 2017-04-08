News
Germany defense minister rules out Bundeswehr participation in strikes on Syrian army
11:24, 08.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen has ruled out the Bundeswehr’s—i.e. the unified armed forces of Germany—participation in the strikes on the Syrian army.

“Our key objective is ISIS,” she stated, reported the German Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company. 

In the minister’s words, the “very clear and unambiguous” mandate given by the German Bundestag (Parliament) speaks about fighting against ISIS.

Separately, Jean Asselborn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, warned about the unacceptability of carrying out NATO operations in Syria.

“After the US missile strikes [on Syria on Thursday], NATO should under no circumstance become involved in the Syrian conflict,” he told Die Welt (The World) newspaper of Germany.

