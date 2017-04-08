News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan made use of mortar at night
09:56, 08.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 20 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 230 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired one mortar shell, in the northeastern direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control over the frontline…
 Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months
On February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired mortar shells
The Artsakh side, however, has no casualties…
 450 Armenian students, who were on military duty during April 2016 war, receive tuition discount
An event on this occasion was held at the Armenian National Agrarian University…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, mostly refrained from taking actions in response…
 Talish: “Northern gates” of Artsakh under construction
“People haven’t abandoned their houses..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news