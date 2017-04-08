News
Expert: Best market for Armenia blue cheese will be Russia
11:58, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The best option for Armenia is to export blue cheese to Russia, said Armen Gigoyan, President of the Cheese Producers’ Union of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, half of Armenia’s cheese exports are made to Russia.

As per Gigoyan, the cheese factories of Armenia, however, are afraid to increase production and take long-term loans because there is a chance that if western sanctions on Russia are lifted, European cheese will return to this country; and in this case, competing with them will be very difficult.

“[But] we [Armenia’s cheese producers] can achieve great success in the Russian market in terms of blue cheese; the [respective] conjuncture here is favorable,” he added. “The state doesn’t provide subsidies for them, and that’s why it will be possible to compete.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
