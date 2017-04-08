News
Russian MFA: US has no clear approach to Syrian settlement
11:57, 08.04.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Washington's contradictory statements on Assad show U.S. still has no clear approach to Syrian settlement,  Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Gennady Gatilov stated.

"This is a very strange position. The U.S. administration’s dual approach shows that they, probably, still have no clear approach to Syrian settlement. Because the position that Assad is not a priority for them and can remain in power for a certain period is the one side of the situation. But bombings of the Syrian airbase demonstrate that other positions are beginning to prevail in favor of a military solution to the Syrian conflict,” Gennady Gatilov told Interfax.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
