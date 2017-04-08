Russian MFA: US has no clear approach to Syrian settlement

Washington's contradictory statements on Assad show U.S. still has no clear approach to Syrian settlement, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Gennady Gatilov stated.
"This is a very strange position. The U.S. administration’s dual approach shows that they, probably, still have no clear approach to Syrian settlement. Because the position that Assad is not a priority for them and can remain in power for a certain period is the one side of the situation. But bombings of the Syrian airbase demonstrate that other positions are beginning to prevail in favor of a military solution to the Syrian conflict,” Gennady Gatilov told Interfax.