Stockholm attack: Arrested man was lorry driver

A man arrested in Stockholm after Friday's fatal lorry attack is believed to be the driver, Radio Sweden reported quoting Swedish police.
"As I understand the person is charged with being the perpetrator, so it is probably the driver," police spokesperson Lars Byström stated.
The man, who was arrested in the north of the city, has not been named, but Swedish media say he is from Uzbekistan.
As reported earlier, police in Sweden arrested two men after a lorry crashed into a Stockholm department store on Friday, killing at least four people.
To note, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.