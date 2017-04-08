Scientists: Glass of champagne is as useful as having walk

Scientists have concluded, that drinking a glass of champagne is as useful as having a walk. This gentle beverage lowers blood pressure, improves blood circulation and saturated the brain with oxygen, reports Oane. According to scientists, champagne also reduces the level of cholesterol, which is important for preventing heart and ischemic diseases.
The champagne contains polyphenols that reduce the risk of cardiac pathologies and their development, strengthen the cardiovascular system, and improve tissues, organs and blood circulation. Polyphenols are natural antibiotics.