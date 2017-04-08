Armenian Revival Party not running in Yerevan Council election

YEREVAN. – The opposition Armenian Revival Party (ARP) will not run in the forthcoming Yerevan Council election.
“Considering the large-scale impact which the administrative resource, the oligarchic and neighborhood groups, [and] the widespread vote-buying have on electoral process [in Armenia], the ARP Board made a decision of not participating in the Yerevan city council elections,” reads, in particular, the statement which this political force has issued.
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.
The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.
The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.
And the campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.