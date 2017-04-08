ARF not taking part in Yerevan Council election

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party will not run in the upcoming Yerevan Council election.
“Analyzing the unexpectedly low results which the A. R. Dashnaktsutyun got in the City of Yerevan in the RA [Republic of Armenia] National Assembly elections [on April 2], [and] in consultation with the [party’s] committees of the administrative regions of Yerevan, the ARF Yerevan Municipal Committee does not find it expedient to participate in the council elections of the capital city [of Armenia],” reads, in particular, the statement which the ARF Yerevan Municipal Committee has issued on Saturday.
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.
The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.
The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.
And the campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.