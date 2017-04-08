News
News
Hundreds of Americans protest against US missile strike on Syria
16:30, 08.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Hundreds of Americans angered over U.S. airstrikes in Syria took to the streets of New York and other cities, Daily News New York reported.

Protesters gathered near the skyscraper Trump Tower, belonging to the U.S. President and the marched to Union Square Park. The huge crowd chanted: “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist!” Several people held signs that read: “Money for Jobs, Schools & Healthcare not war in Syria!” and “Hands Off Syria!”

The rally ended with clashes with the police and detention of several protesters. The protest at Trump Tower was organized by a group called ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) of Coalition and International Action Center.

The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
