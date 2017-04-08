Iran’s MFA condemns Stockholm terrorist attack

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist truck attack in Stockholm which resulted in killing and injuring some innocent people, IRNA reported.
“Amid all the jubilation of some Western and Arab countries over US recent missile strike in Khan Shyknun region near Idlib in northern Syria which is by itself an effort to breathe new life to the dead bodies of terrorists, we are witnessing a criminal act conducted by one who has been nurtured by the dogmatic, lunatic and bloody ideologies in Europe,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahran Qasemi.
To note, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.