Iran’s MFA condemns Stockholm terrorist attack
17:34, 08.04.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist truck attack in Stockholm which resulted in killing and injuring some innocent people, IRNA reported.

“Amid all the jubilation of some Western and Arab countries over US recent missile strike in Khan Shyknun region near Idlib in northern Syria which is by itself an effort to breathe new life to the dead bodies of terrorists, we are witnessing a criminal act conducted by one who has been nurtured by the dogmatic, lunatic and bloody ideologies in Europe,”  Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahran Qasemi.

To note, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
9 people remain In hospital after terrorist attack in Stockholm
Six of the victims, hospitalized after the attack, were dismissed from hospital back home…
 Stockholm attack: Arrested man was lorry driver
As I understand the person is charged with being the perpetrator, so it is probably the driver…
 Norway police to bear arms amid terrorism in Sweden
As a rule, they do not carry weapons under normal conditions…
 Stockholm police arrest suspect of terrorist attack
Stockholm police inform that they have arrested one person suspected of the terrorist attack in Stockholm…
 Police arrest suspect who crashes into crowd of Stockholm in truck
The police arrested the suspect who crashed into the crowd of Stockholm in a truck…
 Sweden's prime minister calls emergency session
The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has called an emergency session in connection with the terrorist attack in Stockholm…
