9 people remain In hospital after terrorist attack in Stockholm

At least none people remain in hospital after a deadly Friday truck attack in Stockholm, TASS reported the city's administration.
"Six of the victims, hospitalized after the attack, were dismissed from hospital back home. Nine people still remain in hospital, in particular, eight adults and a child," the administration told Radio Sweden. As it was noted, four of them are in critical contrition.
To note, the truck plowed into the crowd of people at the shopping mall in Drottninggatan street and stopped only after it had crashed into a shop window. As a result of the accident four people were killed and 15 more were injured. The police evacuated people at the central station of Stockholm, suspended the work of the railway, and closed the urban metro.