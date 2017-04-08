81-year-old Frenchman sets abdominal exercises record

81-year-old resident of the city of France, Roger Prevost has set a record of abdominal exercises, doing 6,788 push-ups. The results he registered have been included in the Guinness World Records.
As RFI reports, several dozen people supported Prevost. The former bodybuilding champion of France said that he was satisfied with the result, although he had had an aim to do 7,000 push-up.
81-year-old record-holder said, that he does not smoke, almost does not drink alcohol (very little, only on weekends), never eats fast food, cheese and sweets.