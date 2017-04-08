News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
81-year-old Frenchman sets abdominal exercises record
20:29, 08.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society


81-year-old resident of the city of France, Roger Prevost has set a record of abdominal exercises, doing 6,788 push-ups. The results he registered have been included in the Guinness World Records.

As RFI reports, several dozen people supported Prevost. The former bodybuilding champion of France said that he was satisfied with the result, although he had had an aim to do 7,000 push-up.

81-year-old record-holder said, that he does not smoke, almost does not drink alcohol (very little, only on weekends), never eats fast food, cheese and sweets.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news