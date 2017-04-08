Newly formed Erkir Tsirani Party to run in Yerevan Council election with own list

YEREVAN. – The Erkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party of Armenia will run in the forthcoming Yerevan Council election with its own list, which will be headed by MP Zaruhi Postanjyan.
“Our objective is to make the accountable and binding office of Mayor of Yerevan, the capital city of all Armenians, serve to the benefit of the people,” also reads, in particular, the statement which this newly formed political force issued on Saturday.
Former member of Armenia’s opposition Heritage Party, MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, recently founded the Erkir Tsirani Party.
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.
The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.
The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.
And the campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.