ORO Bloc not participating in Yerevan Council election

YEREVAN. – Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) Bloc will not run in the upcoming Yerevan Council election.
This political force on Saturday issued a statement in this regard.
ORO Bloc is led by former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and ex-FMs Raffi Hovannisian and Vartan Oskanian.
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.
The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.
The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.
And the campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.