News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Belgium MPs that visited Karabakh issue open letter to Azerbaijan ambassador
18:00, 08.04.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A group of Belgian MPs, who recently visited the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), have issued an open letter, entitled “Belgian deputies on the ‘Blackist’ of Azerbaijan,” to the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium.

The letter was signed by André du Bus, Jean-Claude Defossé, Julie de Groote, Simone Susskind, Fatoumata Sidibé, Hervé Doyen, Paul Delva, Benoît Drèze, Emmanuel De Bock and Pierre Kompany, according to La Libre newspaper of Belgium, reported ARTSAKHpress news agency.

In particular, these Belgian lawmakers expressed their concern for being put on the Azerbaijani “blacklist” of foreigners that visited Artsakh.

“[What is] our original fault? As parliamentarians, Belgians, Brussels residents, Flemish and Walloons, for shaking the hands of mothers and fathers in the market of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, now Artsakh. This self-proclaimed Republic, which, for 26 years, claims its independence from your country, Azerbaijan,” noted the Belgium MPs.

Also, they informed that, by visiting Artsakh many times, they had no intention of offering solutions to the Karabakh conflict.

“Our brief informal missions [there] have taught us a certain thing: all the mothers that we met want peace,” added these Belgian deputies. “But we [also] found out that Nagorno-Karabakh was nourished by an open democracy, with an opposition that is free to express its disagreements and a diversified press. We attended a recent [Constitutional] referendum [there], during which the regularity of electoral procedures had been submitted to our review.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline
The world-renowned Diaspora Armenian cultural figures got familiarized with the social and living conditions of the Artsakh soldiers at the military positions …
 France calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to abide by commitment to establish trust-building measures
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France has issued a statement…
 MFA: Moscow hopes parties to Karabakh conflict will return to negotiation table
She recalled that April 5 marks exactly a year since the achievement of agreement on halting the large-scale military actions on the contact line...
 Analyst: Karabakh conflict does not have negotiated solution
As per Papyan, however, Azerbaijan has numerous vulnerabilities…
 Hollande: France will actively work toward Karabakh conflict settlement
As an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair…
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
It passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news