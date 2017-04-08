Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Moscow over Syria

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to Moscow planned on April 10 over the situation in Syria, reports the British Foreign Ministry.
The statement says, that the recent developments in Syria radically changed the situation. “My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run-up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April – to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process,” reads the statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova commented on Johnson's visit’s cancellation. She recalled, that the UK has postponed one of their visit to Moscow again. "There is an impression, that our Western partners are living in their own realities in which they first try to build collective projects unilaterally, then change them unilaterally, creating absurd pretexts," said Zakharova.
Zakharova emphasized, that Russia has always been in favor of building stable relations on a solid international legal basis, but "stability and consistency has long ceased to be the business card of the Western foreign policy."
Earlier, Johnson wrote in his Twitter, that he supports the American missile attack on the Syrian air base and is in contact with the US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson.