British FM condemns Russia for supporting Syria's president

The British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson condemned Russia for supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.
" We deplore Russia's continued defence of the Assad regime even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. We call on Russia to do everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the shocking events of the last week are never repeated, "said Boris Johnson.
As Tass news agency reported earlier, the British foreign minister canceled his visit to Moscow on April 10, because of the situation in Syria.