Saturday
April 08
PM: We need to filter all unnecessary things and develop conception on how to make profit
18:32, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

We need to strictly apply the state mechanism to get rid of all illegal phenomena, said the Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan at the governmental meeting, while discussing issues related to the effectiveness of Sevan National Park.

As NEWS.am reports, the Minister of Environmental Protection Minasyan and the Director of Sevan National Park SNPO Gulanyan reported about the activities of Sevan National Park and the management of the inventory issues.

The Prime Minister Karapetyan payed importance to "increasing the efficiency of Sevan National Park" and instructed to submit proposals for developing the SNPO into a profit-making organization. " We need to filter all the unnecessary things and develop a conception on how to make a profit,” said the PM.

This text available in   Հայերեն
