Bako Sahakyan gets acquainted with everyday life and service of soldiers

On 8 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited one of the military units located in the republic's southern wing and took part at the tree-planting activity organized within the frameworks of the cleaning works.
The press office of Artsakh President informed the NEWS.am, that Bako Sahakyan got acquainted with the everyday life of soldiers and their service.
On the same day the President attended the construction site of Varanda-3 water reservoir and saw the activities being carried out there. The Head of the State highlighted the significance of the reservoir for our republic, underlining the necessity of putting it into operation in the time framework set and high-quality performance of the works.
President Sahakyan subsequently watched the process of agricultural activities being implemented in the vicinities of the Amaras monastery.