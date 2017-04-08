News
Serj Tankian: I miss every moment
19:05, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

The world-famous singer Serj Tankian has joined the initiative #yekArtsakh, urging to visit Artsakh. He wrote about it on his Instagram and posted photos taken at the border of Artsakh. In one of the pictures, he is in front of the sign "Free Artsakh Welcomes You" in Armenian. 

Under the pictures taken at the Holy Cathedral Church of Shoushi Tankian wrote: "Eric Nazarian, Atom Egoyan, Arsine Khanjyan and I have spent the last 10 days between Armenia and Artsakh. I will miss every moment we spent together as it was magical, insane, and incredible. Thank you to all those who followed our call to become monitors for the Parliamentary Elections in Armenia. We still have a lot of work to do there to get the type of nation we all dream of, one day at a time."

Serj Tankian is also posted a photo of a man in a uniform with his wife, saying: "After helping to monitor elections in Armenia, myself and my friends from #justicewithinarmenia went to Artsakh where we met some of the most amazing people including this 80 year old Diva who sang and danced in the traditional way of the people living there. I will treasure the memories forever.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
