Armenia’s electoral observers unable to pass reports on violations

The Citizen Observer initiative that monitored Parliamentary elections in Armenia was not able to pass the reports and applications on electoral violations to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the statement of the initiative reads. According to the observers, the security officer at the CEC office entrance refused to accept the applications, because the CEC did not work on Saturday.
The statement reads:
“The Citizen Observer initiative attempted to contact the Ombudsman’s office but received same answer and was advised to pass the applications on Monday. At 4:15 pm, the initiative dropped applications in the CEC mailbox and videorecorded the process.”
According to the Citizen Observer initiative partner, Europe Law Association NGO senior adviser Tigran Yegoryan, the Central Election Commission’s work style leads directly to the breach of the state obligation to ensure the realization of the right to vote ensured by the Article 2 of Armenia’s Constitution.