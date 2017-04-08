News
Trump: US militaries represent US so well in Syrian attack
21:19, 08.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US militaries represented the US to the entire world to its fullest, wrote the US president Donald Trump on Twitter. “Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack,” wrote Trump. 

As reported earlier, the US missiles attacked the air base of the Syrian province of Homs on April 6 and 7. The US president announced, that he had ordered the attack on the air base in Syria, where, according to him, there was carried out an alleged chemical attack in the Iraqi province of Idlib, reports Gazeta.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
